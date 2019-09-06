Police officer SM Badrul Alam suspended on corruption charges
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Sep 2019 09:06 PM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2019 09:06 PM BdST
The home ministry has suspended an imprisoned assistant superintendent of police of Gazipur highway circle on corruption charges.
On May 4, 2009, the Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC served a notice on Badrul asking him to submit his wealth statements when he was officer-in-charge of Jashore’s Jhikargachha Police Station.
Assistant Director of ACC Faridpur District Office Abul Hosen started a case against Badrul on Sep 8 of the same year after he failed to do so.
Following the case, Badrul secured interim bail from the High Court. On June 16, 2014, the court issued a rule and adjourned the proceedings until the rule was settled.
After the hearing, the High Court dismissed the rule clearing the way for the trial on July 26, 2016.
On July 17, Badrul filed a petition seeking a bail order from a Faridpur court. But the judge sent him to jail rejecting the bail appeal. The police officer has been in the jail since then.
Badrul has been attached to the Police Headquarters during the suspension and will receive a per diem allowance as per the rules, according to the ministry’s order.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dengue patient dies in Chattogram Medical College Hospital
- Police officer SM Badrul Alam suspended on corruption charges
- Jashore woman says police SI Khairul raped her, but she did not name him out of fear
- BSF to hand over dead Bangladeshi man to BGB on Chuadanga border
- First phase of Dhaka Elevated Expressway to open to traffic next year
- Three Rohingya men arrested with Bangladeshi passports
- How the Rohingya are applying for Bangladesh passports
- Dhaka boy who police said was ‘kidnapped and murdered’ says he fled home
- Over 2,000 billhooks, knives for Rohingya seized is raid on NGO in Cox’s Bazar
- DNCC unveils budget raising mosquito eradication spending five times
Most Read
- US-Bangla flight attendant detained with 10kg gold at Dhaka airport
- How the Rohingya are applying for Bangladesh passports
- Telenor, Axiata end Asia merger talks
- Bangladesh qualify for Women’s T20 World Cup with win over Ireland in semifinals
- Bangladesh to name metro rail stations after Japanese victims of 2016 terrorist attack
- Cox’s Bazar authorities return seized objects to NGO SHED
- BTRC serves notice on GP, Robi over ‘unpaid’ due
- Dhaka boy who police said was ‘kidnapped and murdered’ says he fled home
- First phase of Dhaka Elevated Expressway to open to traffic next year
- As coach I wouldn't have wanted Neymar back, says del Bosque