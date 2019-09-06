Jashore woman says police SI Khairul raped her, but she did not name him out of fear

“I know Khairul very well. He arrested my husband without any reason,” the woman told reporters at her home in Sharsha Upazila’s Shyamnagar village on Friday.

Khairul had extorted thousands of takas from her after arresting her husband in a drugs case, she alleged, saying: “I denied knowing him because I cannot do anything to a police officer.”

Khairul, along with three others, had been accused of raping the woman in the wee hours of last Tuesday.

But police dropped Khairul’s name from the case even after withdrawing the SI as she said she did not know him when the four accused were produced before her, Sharsha Police Station OC Moshiur Rahman said.

Police have arrested three villagers accused in the case – ‘Kamarul’, ‘Latif’ and ‘Quader’. Another unidentified person is also accused in the case.

The woman said Khairul and the three others came to her home around 2:30am and demanded Tk 50,000 for her husband’s bail.

As she denied giving them the money, Khairul and Kamarul raped her while the two others waited outside, she alleged.

BNP Central Executive Council Member Nipun Roy Chowdhury and Jashore BNP Convenor Nargis Begum visited the alleged victim at her home.

“She has shown courage. She went to the hospital and started a case, but police threatened her and dropped SI Khairul’s name,” Nipun said.

She demanded that police arrest Khairul after including his name in the case.

“We want speedy trial of the case after proper investigation,” she said.