Dengue patient dies in Chattogram Medical College Hospital

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Sep 2019 09:24 PM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2019 09:24 PM BdST

A man diagnosed with the mosquito-borne dengue fever has died in Chattogram.

Abu Sayeed, 30, passed away during treatment at the Intensive Care Unit in Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Friday afternoon, said Dr Emon Das, the assistant registrar of the hospital’s medicine division.

Sayeed, a resident of Tangail, was brought to the hospital on Thursday night. “His condition was critical,” Dr Das told bdnews24.com.

He was a foreman at a factory in the port city’s Asadganj.

