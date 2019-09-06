Dengue patient dies in Chattogram Medical College Hospital

Abu Sayeed, 30, passed away during treatment at the Intensive Care Unit in Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Friday afternoon, said Dr Emon Das, the assistant registrar of the hospital’s medicine division.

Sayeed, a resident of Tangail, was brought to the hospital on Thursday night. “His condition was critical,” Dr Das told bdnews24.com.

He was a foreman at a factory in the port city’s Asadganj.