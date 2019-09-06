BSF to hand over dead Bangladeshi man to BGB on Chuadanga border
Chuadanga Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Sep 2019 04:13 PM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2019 04:13 PM BdST
The body of a Bangladeshi man, who was allegedly killed by India's Border Security Force or BSF along the Chuadanga border, will be handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh on Friday.
The shooting happened on Wednesday night at the district’s Damurhuda Upazila. The dead man has been identified as Nazim Uddin, 35, son of Taru Mandal of Akandbariya village in the Sadar Upazila.
The body will be returned on Friday, said Lt Col Kamrul Ahsan, director of Jhenaidah’s Khalishpur BGB.
Four drug dealers, including Nazim, crossed the Nimtala border of Damurhuda on Wednesday night and trespassed to India, he added.
"Nazim was shot dead when BSF opened fire on them and then the country's police took his body."
Rumours have been rife since Thursday morning that the BSF had taken away the body after killing Nazim on the Indian border. But the BSF’s response to the rumours could not be known immediately.
After a flag meeting between the border guards of the two countries at night, the BSF said that Nazim's body would be handed over to the BGB at any time on Friday.
Sheikh Gani Mia, OC of Jibonagar Police Station said, "I’ve learned that the body will be handed over to BSF on the Rajapur border. However, the exact time could not be known.”
