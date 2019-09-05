Woman killed, husband hurt after being run over by bus in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Sep 2019 01:24 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 01:24 PM BdST
A woman has been killed and her husband injured when a bus ran them over in Dhaka's Mohakhali.
The incident occurred around 9am in Mohakhali's Amtoli, said Banani Police Sub-Inspector Afzal Hossain.
Police are yet to fully identify the victims but estimated that the woman, named 'Farhana', was around 25 years of age.
Farhana and her husband 'Nazmul' were standing next to a footpath under the Amtoli Flyover on the road towards the airport, said SI Afzal.
"A Cantonment Bus Service vehicle making a U-turn on the Amtoli crossing knocked them down, killing Farhana instantly."
Her body was taken to Kurmitola General Hospital where her husband is receiving treatment.
Police have confiscated the bus but its driver managed to flee, said SI Afzal.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh sees ‘huge negative impact’ of Myanmar’s new cards for Rohingyas
- Bangladesh to name metro rail stations after Japanese victims of 2016 terrorist attack
- Juvenile charged with Refat murder in Barguna gets bail
- Border Guard Bangladesh hands four BGP members to Myanmar
- Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif meets Hasina in Dhaka
- Bangladesh signs up to UN treaty to combat human trafficking
- IAEA advises Bangladesh on testing nuclear technology to fight dengue mosquito
- Bangladesh bans two NGOs for ‘secretly assisting, instigating’ Rohingya refugees to rally
- Viqarunnisa student dies of dengue at Dhaka hospital
- Two men sentenced to death for murder of schoolboy in Kushtia
Most Read
- Dhaka third worst city to live in: EIU
- Two NGOs banned in Cox’s Bazar for ‘secretly assisting’ Rohingya rally, ‘instigating’ no return
- Bangladesh to name metro rail stations after Japanese victims of 2016 terrorist attack
- Viqarunnisa student dies of dengue at Dhaka hospital
- Pakistan contacts Bangladesh over India’s Kashmir issue
- Tong and Fuskahouse: Bengali snacks, concentrated on a Jackson Heights block
- JP MPs loyal to Raushon oppose GM Quader’s bid for opposition leader
- Make shoes in US, or pay tariffs? A footwear company seeks a third option
- Theresa May endured years of Brexit criticism. Look who’s laughing now
- Myanmar forces Rohingyas to accept cards that preclude citizenship