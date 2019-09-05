Home > Bangladesh

Woman killed, husband hurt after being run over by bus in Dhaka

Published: 05 Sep 2019 01:24 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 01:24 PM BdST

A woman has been killed and her husband injured when a bus ran them over in Dhaka's Mohakhali.

The incident occurred around 9am in Mohakhali's Amtoli, said Banani Police Sub-Inspector Afzal Hossain.

Police are yet to fully identify the victims but estimated that the woman, named 'Farhana', was around 25 years of age.

Farhana and her husband 'Nazmul' were standing next to a footpath under the Amtoli Flyover on the road towards the airport, said SI Afzal.

"A Cantonment Bus Service vehicle making a U-turn on the Amtoli crossing knocked them down, killing Farhana instantly."

Her body was taken to Kurmitola General Hospital where her husband is receiving treatment.

Police have confiscated the bus but its driver managed to flee, said SI Afzal.

