US-Bangla flight attendant detained with 10kg gold at Dhaka airport

Rokeya Sheikh Moushumee was apprehended on her way out of the airport through the green channel, according to the police.

Based on a tip-off, the authorities stopped Rokeya at the airport gate and seized 82 gold bars strapped around her body, said APBn Additional Superintendent of Police Alamgir Hossain.

“The estimated market value of the seized gold is around Tk 50 million.

Rokeya was returning on a US-Bangla flight from Oman's capital Muscat which landed in Dhaka via Chattogram around 10:50 am on Thursday, he added.