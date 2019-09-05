Home > Bangladesh

Over 2,000 billhooks, knives for Rohingya seized in raid on NGO in Cox’s Bazar 

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Sep 2019 10:01 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 10:03 PM BdST

The authorities in Cox’s Bazar have seized over 2,000 sharp tools like billhook and knife stashed in the offices of a non-government organisation for distribution among the Rohingya refugees. 

Ukhia Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Fakhrul Islam said they had seized the materials as the officials of the NGO, Society for Health Extension and Development or SHED, could not explain why those were kept in their offices.

The authorities raided the SHED offices in Malbhita area on Thursday on intelligence, he said.

The seized materials include 1,700 billhooks, 400 knives, 1,100 hammers, 1,200 handsaws, 1,200 pliers, 2,200 shovels and rope.

The officials of the NGO said they stashed these for distribution among the Rohingya with funds from International Organization for Migration, according to Fakhrul.

The seized tools are with the Upazila administration.

The NGO officials have been asked to provide papers authorising distribution of the tools among the Rohingya, AC (Land) Fakhrul said.

“Otherwise," he added, "They will face action."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Man to die for killing wife, child

London mission denies Jobayer event links

Flight attendant held with 10kg gold

Woman dies in Dhaka road crash

Sustainable management of marine resources key: PM

Man dies in Chattogram 'shootout'

4 die in Bogura road crashes

Iranian FM Zarif meets Hasina

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.