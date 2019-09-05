Over 2,000 billhooks, knives for Rohingya seized in raid on NGO in Cox’s Bazar
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Sep 2019 10:01 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 10:03 PM BdST
The authorities in Cox’s Bazar have seized over 2,000 sharp tools like billhook and knife stashed in the offices of a non-government organisation for distribution among the Rohingya refugees.
Ukhia Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Fakhrul Islam said they had seized the materials as the officials of the NGO, Society for Health Extension and Development or SHED, could not explain why those were kept in their offices.
The authorities raided the SHED offices in Malbhita area on Thursday on intelligence, he said.
The officials of the NGO said they stashed these for distribution among the Rohingya with funds from International Organization for Migration, according to Fakhrul.
The seized tools are with the Upazila administration.
The NGO officials have been asked to provide papers authorising distribution of the tools among the Rohingya, AC (Land) Fakhrul said.
“Otherwise," he added, "They will face action."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- DNCC unveils budget raising mosquito eradication spending five times
- No links to Jobayer’s cultural programme in London: Bangladesh High Commission
- Govt to scrap exams up to Grade III in primary schools in 2021
- US-Bangla flight attendant detained with 10kg gold at Dhaka airport
- Khagrachhari man gets death for killing wife, child
- Hasina calls for sustainable management of marine resources
- Woman killed, husband hurt after being run over by bus in Dhaka
- Ctg man killed in 'shootout' after turning himself in to police
- Four killed in separate road accidents in Bogura
- Bangladesh sees ‘huge negative impact’ of Myanmar’s new cards for Rohingyas
Most Read
- Bangladesh to name metro rail stations after Japanese victims of 2016 terrorist attack
- Dhaka third worst city to live in: EIU
- Pakistan contacts Bangladesh over India’s Kashmir issue
- Two NGOs banned in Cox’s Bazar for ‘secretly assisting’ Rohingya rally, ‘instigating’ no return
- Tong and Fuskahouse: Bengali snacks, concentrated on a Jackson Heights block
- Theresa May endured years of Brexit criticism. Look who’s laughing now
- Snap poll on horizon after UK lawmakers vote to block 'no-deal' Brexit
- Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif meets Hasina in Dhaka
- India to offer Russia $1 bln loan to develop Far East
- Make shoes in US, or pay tariffs? A footwear company seeks a third option