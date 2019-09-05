No links to Jobayer’s cultural programme in London: Bangladesh High Commission

In a statement it said it has noticed reports in newspapers about arrangements for a cultural function at the mission. Such reports, it said, were totally “baseless, false and fabricated”.

“Bangladesh High Commission in London has not taken any programme jointly with anyone named Jobayer for holding a cultural function and the mission has no relation with any such person”.

It said the mission also knows nothing about collection of photocopies of passports and national identity cards from 40 Bangladeshi artistes.

The high commission has advised it can be contacted via emails hc@bhclondon.org.uk; pressm@bhclondon.org.uk to get or give more information on the issue.