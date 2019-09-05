Home > Bangladesh

No links to Jobayer’s cultural programme in London: Bangladesh High Commission

Published: 05 Sep 2019 08:17 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 08:39 PM BdST

The Bangladesh High Commission in London has said it is not holding a cultural function with an individual going by the name 'Jobayer'.

In a statement it said it has noticed reports in newspapers about arrangements for a cultural function at the mission. Such reports, it said, were totally “baseless, false and fabricated”.

“Bangladesh High Commission in London has not taken any programme jointly with anyone named Jobayer for holding a cultural function and the mission has no relation with any such person”.

It said the mission also knows nothing about collection of photocopies of passports and national identity cards from 40 Bangladeshi artistes.

The high commission has advised it can be contacted via emails hc@bhclondon.org.uk; pressm@bhclondon.org.uk to get or give more information on the issue.

