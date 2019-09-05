Khagrachhari man gets death for killing wife, child
Khagrachhari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Sep 2019 04:14 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 04:14 PM BdST
A man has been sentenced to death for killing his wife and infant son in Khagrachhari three years ago.
District and Session Judge Reza Md Alamgir Hasan announced the verdict on Thursday.
The convict, Saber Ali, 29, hails from Boropinak in Guimara Upazila.
The court also handed life in prison to Saber's parents Mahbub Ali and Renu Ara in the case while acquitting his Md Shahjahan.
According to the case dossier, on Mar 22, 2016, Saber strangled his wife Majeda Begum and their six-month-old son to death in their sleep.
Majeda's father Md Sahab Uddin started a case with Guimara Police Station on the next day.
The trial began on Aug 29, 2016 after police pressed charges against the accused.
