Hasina calls for sustainable management of marine resources
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Sep 2019 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 02:59 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the Indian Ocean countries to work together on sustainable management of marine resources in order to fully utilise the "blue economy".
She made the call on Thursday during a conference of the 'Indian Ocean Rim Association’ on the blue economy, which relates to the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth while preserving the ocean ecosystem.
There is no alternative but the cooperation and coordination among the partners to get the best results from the blue economy, said Hasina.
The countries should work together to ensure the expansion of the blue economy, reach the development goal and welfare of all, said the prime minister.
"The blue economy can play the biggest role in ensuring the livelihood of 9 billion people by 2050.”
