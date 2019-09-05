Hasina calls for sustainable management of marine resources

She made the call on Thursday during a conference of the 'Indian Ocean Rim Association’ on the blue economy, which relates to the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth while preserving the ocean ecosystem.

There is no alternative but the cooperation and coordination among the partners to get the best results from the blue economy, said Hasina.

"I urge you all to promise to work together to reach the UN Sustainable Development Goal-14 through sustainable management of the marine resources."

The countries should work together to ensure the expansion of the blue economy, reach the development goal and welfare of all, said the prime minister.

"The blue economy can play the biggest role in ensuring the livelihood of 9 billion people by 2050.”