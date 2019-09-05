Home > Bangladesh

Hasina calls for sustainable management of marine resources

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Sep 2019 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 02:59 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the Indian Ocean countries to work together on sustainable management of marine resources in order to fully utilise the "blue economy".

She made the call on Thursday during a conference of the 'Indian Ocean Rim Association’ on the blue economy, which relates to the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth while preserving the ocean ecosystem.

There is no alternative but the cooperation and coordination among the partners to get the best results from the blue economy, said Hasina.

"I urge you all to promise to work together to reach the UN Sustainable Development Goal-14 through sustainable management of the marine resources."

The countries should work together to ensure the expansion of the blue economy, reach the development goal and welfare of all, said the prime minister.

"The blue economy can play the biggest role in ensuring the livelihood of 9 billion people by 2050.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Woman dies in Dhaka road crash

Sustainable management of marine resources key: PM

Man dies in Chattogram 'shootout'

4 die in Bogura road crashes

Iranian FM Zarif meets Hasina

Juvenile charged with Refat murder gets bail

Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya Nov 25, 2017. Reuters

Bangladesh signs UN anti-human trafficking treaty

Nuclear technology to fight dengue mosquito

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.