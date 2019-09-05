Govt to scrap exams up to Grade III in primary schools in 2021
Senior Correspodent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Sep 2019 05:50 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 05:50 PM BdST
The government will enforce the prime minister's directive to scrap all examinations up to Grade III at primary schools in 2021.
Secretary to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Md Akram-al-Hossain announced the decision at a media briefing to mark International Literacy Day at the Secretariat on Thursday.
A new academic curriculum will be followed from 2021, said the secretary, when asked. The scheme will be piloted in 100 schools in 2020.
"We won't hold summative exams up to Grade III. Students will instead undertake formative exams. Therefore, they will sit for exams all year round."
The new cirriculum will be implemented in 2021, said Akram, adding, "There won't be any first and second term or yearly exams up to Grade III. Students will be assessed in class throughout the year. Aside from their studies, students will also be marked on their behavious and other areas."
In Bangladesh, no admission test is held in 65,593 government primary schools and students get admitted in the pre-primary classes.
The pre-primary classes were introduced in the government primary schools in 2014. Students who got admitted in the first batch of pre-primary sat for the PEC examinations in 2018.
But, the government has long been ignoring the academicians who suggested it to scrap 5th Grade Primary Education Completion or PEC examination.
