Home > Bangladesh

Govt to scrap exams up to Grade III in primary schools in 2021

  Senior Correspodent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Sep 2019 05:50 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 05:50 PM BdST

The government will enforce the prime minister's directive to scrap all examinations up to Grade III at primary schools in 2021.

Secretary to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Md Akram-al-Hossain announced the decision at a media briefing to mark International Literacy Day at the Secretariat on Thursday.

A new academic curriculum will be followed from 2021, said the secretary, when asked. The scheme will be piloted in 100 schools in 2020.

"We won't hold summative exams up to Grade III. Students will instead undertake formative exams. Therefore, they will sit for exams all year round."

The new cirriculum will be implemented in 2021, said Akram, adding, "There won't be any first and second term or yearly exams up to Grade III. Students will be assessed in class throughout the year. Aside from their studies, students will also be marked on their behavious and other areas."

In Bangladesh, no admission test is held in 65,593 government primary schools and students get admitted in the pre-primary classes.

The pre-primary classes were introduced in the government primary schools in 2014. Students who got admitted in the first batch of pre-primary sat for the PEC examinations in 2018.

But, the government has long been ignoring the academicians who suggested it to scrap 5th Grade Primary Education Completion or PEC examination.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Woman dies in Dhaka road crash

Sustainable management of marine resources key: PM

Man dies in Chattogram 'shootout'

4 die in Bogura road crashes

Iranian FM Zarif meets Hasina

Juvenile charged with Refat murder gets bail

Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya Nov 25, 2017. Reuters

Bangladesh signs UN anti-human trafficking treaty

Nuclear technology to fight dengue mosquito

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.