Four killed in separate road accidents in Bogura
Bogura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Sep 2019 12:22 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 12:22 PM BdST
Four people have been killed and at least three others injured in two separate road accidents in Bogura's Sherpur Upazila.
The first accident occurred when two trucks collided head-on in the early hours of Thursday, leaving the two drivers and an assistant dead.
The other involved a woman being run over and killed by a bus.
Both the incidents occurred on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway in Sherpur Upazila, said the district's Additional Superintendent of Police Gaziur Rahman.
The authorities have identified two of the casualties so far. They are 'Hafizur', 40, and Amina Begum, 35.
The injured have been admitted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.
A Bogura-bound truck from Dhaka rammed into another truck travelling in the opposite direction, said Gaziur.
"Both the drivers and an assistant were killed on the spot."
Amina Begum died after being hit by a bus while crossing the road around 7.30 am on Thursday, said the police official.
The bodies have been sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital for autopsy.
