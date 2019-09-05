Home > Bangladesh

DNCC unveils budget raising mosquito eradication spending five times

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Sep 2019 08:54 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 08:54 PM BdST

The Dhaka North City Corporation or DNCC has announced an annual budget with a five-fold increase in the spending on mosquito control programmes amid dengue outbreak up and down Bangladesh.

Mayor Atiqul Islam unveiled the more than Tk 30.57 billion budget for fiscal 2019-20 before the media at the Nagar Bhaban in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Thursday. This is his first budget after he was elected to the office around seven months ago.

Two mayors of the DNCC and the Dhaka South City Corporation have drawn huge flak from the city dwellers for their failure to combat a massive outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease which has so far claimed over 150 lives.

The DNCC has earmarked Tk 493 million for wiping out mosquitoes, an increase of more than Tk 308 million allocated in the previous budget. Over Tk 15.64 billion, which make up about half of the budget, will be provided from the public exchequer and foreign assistance.

The DNCC set a revenue income target of over Tk 11 billion and development expenditure of Tk 7.71 billion.

