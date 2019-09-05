Ctg man killed in 'shootout' after turning himself in to police

The incident took place in the Jalalabad Hill area around 2am on Thursday, said Khulshi Police OC Pranab Choudhury.

The dead man was identified as Md Belal, 43, hailing from Mohonpur in Cumilla's Chandina Upazila. He used to live in Chattogram's Aam Bagan Railway Loco Shed Colony.

Belal was implicated in 13 cases with the charges ranging from land grabbing, murder, robbery to drug trafficking, according to police.

"He was listed as a 'most wanted' criminal. He surrendered himself to the police on Thursday afternoon and was planning to leave behind the crime world," said OC Pranab.

Belal revealed that he possessed numerous firearms during interrogation based on which, police launched a raid on Jalabad Hill.

"A gang of criminals opened fire on the police, leading to a retaliation. The assailants retreated at one point when Belal was found lying on the ground with bullet-wounds."

He was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where doctors on duty declared him dead, said the OC.

A gun, four rounds of ammunition and three sharp weapons were recovered from the scene, according to police.

Some locals claimed that Belal was involved in local Awami League politics. He was known to many as a disciple of Pahartoli Ward Councillor Mohammad Hossain Hiron, they said.