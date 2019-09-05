Bangladesh sees ‘huge negative impact’ of Myanmar’s new cards for Rohingyas

In a tweet, he said “this will only deepen the crisis and create further 'lack of trust' with huge negative impact on repatriation.”

Bangladesh has been trying to send the Rohingya back. But they have refused to return citing safety and security concerns. The refugees are also demanding reinstatement of their citizenship in Myanmar.

Myanmar authorities are forcing members of the Rohingya Muslim minority at gunpoint to accept identity cards that categorise them as foreigners, stripping them of the chance to become citizens, a rights group, Fortify Rights, said on Tuesday.

Myanmar has drawn global condemnation for its treatment of the Rohingya and the new on the campaign to make them accept National Verification Cards (NVCs) is likely to compound concerns about their treatment.

This will only deepen the crisis n creat further 'lack of trust' with huge negative impact on repatriation.



Myanmar forces Rohingyas to accept cards that preclude citizenship https://t.co/t4vKYEvFxG — Md. Shahriar Alam (@MdShahriarAlam) September 4, 2019

"The Myanmar government is trying to destroy the Rohingya people through an administrative process that effectively strips them of basic rights," said Matthew Smith, the group's chief executive officer.

The government has coerced Rohingya to accept the NVCs, "which effectively identify Rohingya as 'foreigners'," the group said.

"Myanmar authorities tortured Rohingya and imposed restrictions on Rohingya freedom of movement in the context of implementing the NVC process," it said.

The government of predominantly Buddhist Myanmar has denied citizenship to most Rohingya, who are generally seen as illegal immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh, even though many trace their roots in Rakhine State in western Myanmar back for generations.

Rakhine State drew global attention after about 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled to neighbouring Bangladesh in 2017, following a military crackdown in response to militant attacks.