Viqarunnisa student dies of dengue at Dhaka hospital

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Sep 2019 04:18 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2019 04:18 PM BdST

Isra Taskin Asmita, a student of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, has died from dengue at a Dhaka hospital amid a drop in the daily rate of hospitalisations due to the mosquito-borne disease.

The eighth grader died while undergoing treatment at Millennium Heart & General Hospital in Lalmatia on Wednesday. She was tested positive two weeks ago.

Asmita, a student of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College’s Azimpur branch, was admitted to the hospital after being afflicted with dengue on Aug 23, said her uncle Riaz Ahmed Choudhury. She was under intensive care. The 13-year-old was pronounced dead by the hospital authority in the morning.

The number of hospitalised dengue patients in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning was 2,111 in Dhaka, according to government data.

A total of 344 new patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning. The figure was 820 elsewhere in the country.

The government has confirmed 57 deaths from dengue this year, but accounts obtained by bdnews24.com of authorities and doctors of different hospitals have put the toll at 190.

