Two men sentenced to death for murder of schoolboy in Kushtia

  Kushtia Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Sep 2019 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2019 04:21 PM BdST

A Kushtia court has sentenced two people to death and three others to life in prison in a case over the murder of a school student in 2012.

District and Sessions Judge Arup Kumar Goswami handed down the verdict around 11am on Wednesday.

Sohag, a ninth grader, went missing on Oct 9, 2012, according to the case. His body was recovered from a field near the Bheramara bridge on Oct 11 of the same year.

 

More to follow

