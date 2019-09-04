Two men sentenced to death for murder of schoolboy in Kushtia
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Sep 2019 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2019 04:21 PM BdST
A Kushtia court has sentenced two people to death and three others to life in prison in a case over the murder of a school student in 2012.
District and Sessions Judge Arup Kumar Goswami handed down the verdict around 11am on Wednesday.
Sohag, a ninth grader, went missing on Oct 9, 2012, according to the case. His body was recovered from a field near the Bheramara bridge on Oct 11 of the same year.
More to follow
