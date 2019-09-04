‘Rohingya’ man dies in landmine explosion near Ghumdhum border
Bandarban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Sep 2019 02:39 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2019 02:39 PM BdST
Police have recovered the body of a man who died in a landmine explosion along the Naikkhyangchharhi’s Ghumdhum border in Bandarban.
The dead man is believed to be a Rohingya refugee, according to police.
The body was found near pillar No. 39 of the border in Baishfari area on Tuesday night, said Sub Inspector Emon Chowdhury, chief of Ghumdhum Police Station Outpost.
“The man lost his legs in the blast. The type of his injuries suggested he was killed in a landmine blast while crossing the border into Myanmar.”
The body was sent to Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, Chowdhury said.
More than one million people live in the camps in Cox’s Bazar, the world’s largest refugee settlement. The majority having fled violence in 2017 that the United Nations says was executed with “genocidal intent”.
Many of them died in landmine blasts while crossing the border into Bangladesh.
The Amnesty International has blamed Myanmar Army for planting the landmines, a claim the Myanmar authorities have denied.
