Refat murder suspects question Barguna MP's son Sunam not being implicated
A number of the suspects in the daylight murder of Barguna youth Refat Shorif have been left dismayed by the fact that the local MP's son Sunam Debnath has not been implicated in the case.
The accused Rifat Forazi, his brother Rishan Forazi and a few others on their way back to jail from court have claimed Sunam 'gave the order' to kill Refat.
But Barguna District Awami League leader Sunam said linking him to the incident was part of a plot by his political detractors to tarnish his name.
Sunam, the son of Awami League MP Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu, has been in the spotlight since the grisly murder of Refat on Jun 25. He is the district Awami League's science and technology affairs secretary.
On Tuesday, the 14 accused in the highly-publicised murder case were produced before Barguna's Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court after the charges against them were pressed on Sunday.
At the end of the court proceedings, the accused were put inside a prison transport van when Rifat Forazi and some others, addressing reporters, said they were being wronged against before leveling the allegations against Sunam and asked why he was not accused.
Delwar is also a member of the ruling Awami League, having also been an MP.
Despite being related to the chief accused in the case, Rifat and Rishan Forazi, Delwar has insisted that he has no personal ties with the two.
After the murder of Refat, Sunam had hinted at his wife Aysha Siddika Minny's involvement in the incident on a Facebook post. He subsequently removed that post but Minny, who was initially listed as a witness, was later named as an accused.
In the aftermath of the incident, a dispute over dealing drugs between Refat and his assailants began to surface. And Barguna District Chhatra League President Zubayer Adnan Anik accused Sunam of being a facilitator of the narcotics ring.
But Sunam dismissed the allegations and denied any involvement in the incident.
"You can check and see if any of the accused has mentioned anything about me anywhere in their statements under section 164. If they haven't said these things there, then you can definitely understand why they're saying these things now."
