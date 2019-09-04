Juvenile charged with Refat murder in Barguna gets bail

District and Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman granted the adolescent accused bail on Wednesday.

Golam Mostafa Quader, the lawyer for the accused, said two of the 14 sought bail earlier in the day.

The adolescents accused in the case will be tried in a children’s court while the others will face trial in the regular court. The 14 were kept in a juvenile correction centre in Jashore.

This is the first bail granted by a Barguna court in Refat murder case.

His wife Aysha Siddika Minny was freed on Tuesday on bail given by the High Court.

Like Minny, the accused who was granted bail on Wednesday and members of the family, will not be able to speak to the media, the lawyer said.

Police on Sunday formally charged Minny and 23 others over the daylight murder.

The nine other adults charged in the case are Rakibul Hasan alias Rifat Forazi, 23, Al Qayum alias Rabbi Akon, 21, Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, 19, Rezwan Ali Khan Hridoy alias Tiktok Hridoy, 22, Md Hasan, 19, Md Musa, 22, Rafiul Islam Rabbi, 20, Md Sagar, 19, and Kamrul Hasan Saimun, 21.

The main suspect, Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, was killed in a so-called gunfight with police on July 2.

Rifat Forazi, a relative of Barguna District Council Chairman Delwar Hossain, has been named the No.1 suspect in the charge-sheet. Minny, who had been the No. 1 witness in the case started by Refat’s father Dulal Shorif, is mentioned as the 7th accused.

Refat was hacked to death on Jun 26 on a Barguna road. A video of Minny's desperate attempts to save her husband went viral on social media.

The following day, Refat’s father Dulal accused 12 people in the case over the murder.

He later accused Minny of plotting the murder and police subsequently arrested her.