Home > Bangladesh

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif meets Hasina in Dhaka

Staff Correspondent,

Published: 04 Sep 2019 10:40 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2019 10:40 PM BdST

The Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

Hasina emphasised unity of the Muslim world when they met at her office on Wednesday.

Zarif also said his country wants friendly relations with the Muslim neighbours, including Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told the media.

“The Muslim Ummah needs unity. Third parties are taking advantage of the conflicts and difference of opinions among the Muslim countries. Muslims are shedding their own blood while the others are making the most of it,” Karim quoted Hasina as saying.

“We want unity among the Muslim countries. The differences of opinion among them can be solved through bilateral and multilateral discussions. There is no need for bloodshed because of it,” she said, according to her press secretary.

She also emphasised the role of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation or OIC in resolving the conflicts.

The Iranian foreign minister praised Hasina for her role in the OIC, Karim said.

Zarif also hailed the prime minister for Bangladesh’s socioeconomic development under her leadership and sheltering the Rohingya refugees.

He expressed his satisfaction over Bangladesh-Iran relations.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

2 Cox’s Bazar NGOs banned

Two to die for Kushtia schoolboy death

‘Rohingya’ man dies in landmine explosion

Dhaka third worst city to live in

Myanmar army soldiers stand near the bodies of their fellow soldiers who were killed in an insurgent attack on the Myanmar-China major trading route in Nawnghkio township, Shan state, Myanmar Aug 15, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

UN fears Myanmar tortures suspects held incommunicado

Murder suspects decry Sunam exclusion

Bangladesh, Maldives discuss intel sharing

Assaduzzaman Mia made security cell CEO

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.