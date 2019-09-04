Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif meets Hasina in Dhaka

Hasina emphasised unity of the Muslim world when they met at her office on Wednesday.

Zarif also said his country wants friendly relations with the Muslim neighbours, including Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told the media.

“The Muslim Ummah needs unity. Third parties are taking advantage of the conflicts and difference of opinions among the Muslim countries. Muslims are shedding their own blood while the others are making the most of it,” Karim quoted Hasina as saying.

“We want unity among the Muslim countries. The differences of opinion among them can be solved through bilateral and multilateral discussions. There is no need for bloodshed because of it,” she said, according to her press secretary.

She also emphasised the role of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation or OIC in resolving the conflicts.

The Iranian foreign minister praised Hasina for her role in the OIC, Karim said.

Zarif also hailed the prime minister for Bangladesh’s socioeconomic development under her leadership and sheltering the Rohingya refugees.

He expressed his satisfaction over Bangladesh-Iran relations.