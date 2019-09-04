Border Guard Bangladesh hands four BGP members to Myanmar
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, আইএএনএস/বিডিনিউজ টোয়েন্টিফোর ডটকম
Published: 04 Sep 2019 11:18 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2019 11:18 PM BdST
Border Guard Bangladesh has handed to Myanmar four members of its Border Guard Police who were detained with arms along the border at Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar.
The handover took place after a flag meeting at the Ghumdhum border in Bandarban’s Naikkhyanchharhi on Wednesday afternoon, BGB-2 Battalion Commander Lt Col Md Faisal Hasan Khan said.
BGB 34 Battalion Commander Col Ali Haider Azad Ahmed led the Bangladesh side in the meeting while BGP Sector 1 Commander Lt Col Kaw Wing headed the Myanmar delegation.
The four BGP members are Captain Li Win Ko Mayeng, 30, Sergeant Yanang Tun, 31, Sergeant Payan Gee, 25, and soldier Kaw Kaw, 28.
They were detained near the banks of the Naf river on Aug 25 night.
BGB seized an M-11 rifle, 10 bullets, a torchlight, five mobile phones and a speedboat from them.
