Border Guard Bangladesh hands four BGP members to Myanmar

The handover took place after a flag meeting at the Ghumdhum border in Bandarban’s Naikkhyanchharhi on Wednesday afternoon, BGB-2 Battalion Commander Lt Col Md Faisal Hasan Khan said.



BGB 34 Battalion Commander Col Ali Haider Azad Ahmed led the Bangladesh side in the meeting while BGP Sector 1 Commander Lt Col Kaw Wing headed the Myanmar delegation.



The four BGP members are Captain Li Win Ko Mayeng, 30, Sergeant Yanang Tun, 31, Sergeant Payan Gee, 25, and soldier Kaw Kaw, 28.



They were detained near the banks of the Naf river on Aug 25 night.



BGB seized an M-11 rifle, 10 bullets, a torchlight, five mobile phones and a speedboat from them.