Minny freed on bail in the murder of husband Refat
Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Sep 2019 05:19 PM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2019 05:35 PM BdST
Aysha Siddika Minny has been freed from jail on bail, 49 days after her arrest in a case over the murder of her husband Refat Shorif in Barguna.
The district jail authorities released her from jail around 4:30pm on Tuesday after receiving an order from the High Court, said Minny's lawyer Mahbubul Bari Aslam.
On Sep 2, the Supreme Court upheld a conditional bail granted by the High Court to Minny, clearing the way for her release in the case.
Refat was hacked to death on Jun 26 in the broad daylight on a Barguna road. Minny's desperate attempt to save her husband went viral on social media. The following day, Refat’s father Dulal Shorif, accused 12 people in a case over the murder.
The court issued a five-day remand order for Minny. She gave a confessional statement after she was produced in court on the third day of the remand, said police.
Later, she appealed to the Senior Judicial Magistrate’s Court for the withdrawal of the statement. "The police tortured Minny compelling her to give a statement," claimed Minny's father. The local influential politicians are behind it, he said.
Panna withdrew the bail petition from the vacation bench of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman on Aug 8, after a partial hearing. He later shifted her bail appeal to another High Court bench.
On Aug 20, the court issued a rule asking the government to explain in seven days why Minny should not get bail. The court subsequently granted her conditional bail after a hearing on the rule
