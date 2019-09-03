Minny freed on bail in the murder of husband  Refat

The district jail authorities released her from jail around 4:30pm on Tuesday after receiving an order from the High Court, said Minny's lawyer Mahbubul Bari Aslam.

On Sep 2, the Supreme Court upheld a conditional bail granted by the High Court to Minny, clearing the way for her release in the case.

As a condition of the bail, the court stipulated that the 19-year-old Minny must remain in the custody of her father Mozammel Hossain Kishore. She is also barred from speaking to the media.

Refat was hacked to death on Jun 26 in the broad daylight on a Barguna road. Minny's desperate attempt to save her husband went viral on social media. The following day, Refat’s father Dulal Shorif, accused 12 people in a case over the murder.

The case took a new turn after Dulal pointed the finger at Minny, his daughter-in-law. Minny was interrogated at the Barguna police superintendent’s office before being arrested as ‘initial evidence’ pointed to her involvement in the much-publicised murder of Refat, according to SP Maruf Hossain.

The court issued a five-day remand order for Minny. She gave a confessional statement after she was produced in court on the third day of the remand, said police.

Later, she appealed to the Senior Judicial Magistrate’s Court for the withdrawal of the statement. "The police tortured Minny compelling her to give a statement," claimed Minny's father. The local influential politicians are behind it, he said.

Minny's legal counsels appealed to the HC for bail on Aug 5, after she was denied bail twice by the Barguna Senior Judicial Magistrate’s Court and the District and Sessions Judge’s Court.

Panna withdrew the bail petition from the vacation bench of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman on Aug 8, after a partial hearing. He later shifted her bail appeal to another High Court bench.

On Aug 20, the court issued a rule asking the government to explain in seven days why Minny should not get bail. The court subsequently granted her conditional bail after a hearing on the rule