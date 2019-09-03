Govt plans to impose tolls on highway users to raise funds for roadworks
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Sep 2019 04:41 PM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2019 04:41 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed government agencies to impose tolls on highway users to raise funds for roadworks.
The instruction was given at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday, according to Planning Minister MA Mannan.
More to follow
