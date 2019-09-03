Home > Bangladesh

Govt plans to impose tolls on highway users to raise funds for roadworks

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Sep 2019 04:41 PM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2019 04:41 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed government agencies to impose tolls on highway users to raise funds for roadworks.

The instruction was given at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday, according to Planning Minister MA Mannan.

 

More to follow

