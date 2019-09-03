Home > Bangladesh

Court rejects Mainul Hosein’s bail appeal, sends him back to jail

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Sep 2019 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2019 04:36 PM BdST

A Dhaka court has sent Barrister Mainul Hosein to jail, turning down his bail appeal in a case over his remarks on defaming journalist Masuda Bhatti.

Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order on Tuesday, rejecting the bail appeal from the former caretaker government adviser.

 

More to follow

