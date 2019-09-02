Two die in separate ‘shootouts’ in Cox’s Bazar, Mymensingh

One shootout took place in Sairar Dail area of Matarbari Union under Maheshkhali Upazila early Monday morning. The other occurred in Bade Kolpa area of Mymensingh city at 1:15am on Monday.

Cox’s Bazar’s Md Nurul Quader Rana, 34, was implicated in several robbery cases while Mymensingh’s Khalilur Rahman, 37, was a member of an inter-district autorickshaw theft ring.

COX’S BAZAR

A RAB patrol team conducted a raid in Sairar Dail area after receiving information about a group of armed robbers occupying the area for robbery purposes, according to RAB-7 Media Officer Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Mashkur Rahman.

When RAB reached the area, the criminals opened fire forcing the elite force to retaliate, said RAB officer Mashkur.

“A bullet-ridden body of Rana was found on the spot at the end of the gunfight. He was taken to Maheshkhali Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.”

RAB recovered one pistol, six guns and 63 bullets from the spot, said Mashkur.

The body has been sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Maheshkhali Police Station OC Prabhas Chandra Dhar.

MYMENSINGH

A detective police team carried out a night raid in Bade Kolpa area after being tipped off about autorickshaw theft ring members conducting business in the area, said OC Shah.

“Sensing the presence of police, the ring members opened fire on them forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. At one point, the criminals fled the scene and a bullet-ridden body of Khalilur was found on the spot.”

He was taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said the OC.

Two police personnel were injured in the incident, said Shah, adding that two stolen autorickshaws along with a pipegun have been recovered from the spot.