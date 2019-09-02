Policeman among three killed in Cumilla road crash
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Sep 2019 01:07 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 01:07 PM BdST
Three people, including a policeman, have been killed after a covered van rammed a police car and a recovery vehicle during a rescue operation in Cumilla’s Chauddagram Upazila.
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Baburchi Bazar area around 5:15pm on Monday, said Miar Bazar Highway Police OC Abul Kalam Azad.
A truck and a covered van collided head-on in the morning. Police brought a wrecker to the scene to remove the vehicles from the road.
The critically injured wrecker driver Swapan and his brother Mamun, who was the helper of the vehicle, have been sent to Dhaka.
The policeman has been identified as Akter Hossain, assistant sub-inspector of Miar Bazar Highway Police Outpost. He was a resident of Amratali village in Barura Upazila.
Two other victims have been identified as Sumon Ahmed, 26, and Fahad, 26. They were transport workers of the damaged cars.
