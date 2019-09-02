Policeman among three killed in Cumilla road crash

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Baburchi Bazar area around 5:15pm on Monday, said Miar Bazar Highway Police OC Abul Kalam Azad.

A truck and a covered van collided head-on in the morning. Police brought a wrecker to the scene to remove the vehicles from the road.

During the rescue effort, another covered van hit the wrecker and a police car from behind. The collision sent the waiting vehicles skidding off the highway, and damaged another police car, leaving three people dead on the spot, Azad said.

The critically injured wrecker driver Swapan and his brother Mamun, who was the helper of the vehicle, have been sent to Dhaka.

The policeman has been identified as Akter Hossain, assistant sub-inspector of Miar Bazar Highway Police Outpost. He was a resident of Amratali village in Barura Upazila.

Two other victims have been identified as Sumon Ahmed, 26, and Fahad, 26. They were transport workers of the damaged cars.