Home > Bangladesh

Policeman among three killed in Cumilla road crash

  Cumilla Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Sep 2019 01:07 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 01:07 PM BdST

Three people, including a policeman, have been killed after a covered van rammed a police car and a recovery vehicle during a rescue operation in Cumilla’s Chauddagram Upazila.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Baburchi Bazar area around 5:15pm on Monday, said Miar Bazar Highway Police OC Abul Kalam Azad.

A truck and a covered van collided head-on in the morning. Police brought a wrecker to the scene to remove the vehicles from the road.

During the rescue effort, another covered van hit the wrecker and a police car from behind. The collision sent the waiting vehicles skidding off the highway, and damaged another police car, leaving three people dead on the spot, Azad said.

The critically injured wrecker driver Swapan and his brother Mamun, who was the helper of the vehicle, have been sent to Dhaka.  

The policeman has been identified as Akter Hossain, assistant sub-inspector of Miar Bazar Highway Police Outpost. He was a resident of Amratali village in Barura Upazila.

Two other victims have been identified as Sumon Ahmed, 26, and Fahad, 26. They were transport workers of the damaged cars.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Dhaka set for blue economy conference

Eviction drive sparks unrest in Mohammadpur

‘Breeding spots’ in half north Dhaka houses

Quader warns of bigger terror attacks

IS claims credit for Dhaka police blast

Rohingya ‘bandit leader’ dies in ‘gunfight’

2 cops injured in  crude bomb blast

760 dengue patients in 24 hours

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.