Maruf Hossain Sarder appointed Dhaka district superintendent of police
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Sep 2019 07:46 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 07:46 PM BdST
The government has appointed Deputy Commissioner of DMP (Ramna zone) Md Maruf Hossain Sardar as Dhaka district's Superindent of Police.
The home ministry on Monday issued an order announcing his appointment along with some other changes.
He succeeds Shah Mizan Shafiur Rahman who was promoted to the rank of additional deputy inspector general of police on Aug 18.
Superintendent of Chuadanga Police Mahbubur Rahman has been transferred to Chandpur, while Superintendent of Industrial Police Md Jahidul Islam has been moved to Chuadanga.
Police Superintendent of Gaibandha Abdul Mannan Mia has been made Naogaon’s SP and replaced by DMP Deputy Commissioner Touhidul Islam.
