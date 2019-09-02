Man of Bangladesh origin shot dead outside nightclub in New York
New York Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Sep 2019 11:58 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 11:58 PM BdST
A man of Bangladeshi descent has been shot to death in New York.
Md Shahed Uddin, 27, was the son of Babar Uddin, the president of an organisation of freedom fighters in the US.
Two others, one of whom hails from Sylhet, were injured in the incident outside a nightclub on 130th Street and 90 Avenue in Richmond Hill in the early hours of Monday.
An altercation between two groups outside the nightclub escalated into the shooting, a New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson told bdnews24.com.
Shahed was rushed to Jamaica Hospital after being shot in the chest but later succumbed to his wounds. The two others are receiving treatment at the hospital for bullet-wounds to the back and leg.
Shahed's body will be handed over to his family after an autopsy on Tuesday, according to the NYPD. He will be laid to rest at the Sandwip society's graveyard in New Jersey, his family has said.
Police have yet to make any arrests in connection with the incident. But they have sought assistance from locals to apprehend the assailants.
"Shahed and a few others had been attending an event a few hours ago. Some of them stopped by the nightclub on their way home," said Bashar Bhuiyan, a prominent leader of the Bangladesh diaspora.
The incident has left the entire community reeling, he added.
Shahed, the second of five brothers, looked after his father's construction business.
Five years ago, Nazmul Islam, a leader of the ruling Awami League's US wing, was beaten to death outside a nightclub in the same locality. His attackers have been sentenced to different terms in jail.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Man of Bangladesh origin shot dead outside nightclub in New York
- Maruf Hossain Sarder appointed Dhaka district superintendent of police
- Mahbub Alam Talukder appointed refugee relief and repatriation commissioner
- Bangladesh Television goes on air in India
- BTRC orders telecom operators to stop services to Rohingyas in seven days
- Chattogram transport workers call off strike after murder suspect’s surrender
- ACC arrests shipping department’s surveyor for bribery
- Supreme Court upholds Minny’s bail in murder case, clearing way for her release
- Policeman among three killed in Cumilla road crash
- Two die in separate ‘shootouts’ in Cox’s Bazar, Mymensingh
Most Read
- We will ask ‘friend’ Bangladesh to take back its people: Assam minister on NRC
- BTRC orders telecom operators to stop services to Rohingyas in seven days
- Wife Minny, 23 others formally charged over Refat murder
- Foreign ministers of Australia, Iran, Sri Lanka to join blue economy conference in Dhaka
- Bangladesh signs deal with India's Reliance Power to buy electricity
- DNCC eviction drive sparks violent unrest in Mohammadpur
- Supreme Court upholds Minny’s bail in murder case, clearing way for her release
- Dhaka blast could be a prelude to bigger attacks, warns Obaidul Quader
- Kashmiri militant calls for Pakistan military intervention in disputed region
- Govt retracts 2-yr medical internship proposal amid student backlash