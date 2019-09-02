Man of Bangladesh origin shot dead outside nightclub in New York

Md Shahed Uddin, 27, was the son of Babar Uddin, the president of an organisation of freedom fighters in the US.

Two others, one of whom hails from Sylhet, were injured in the incident outside a nightclub on 130th Street and 90 Avenue in Richmond Hill in the early hours of Monday.

An altercation between two groups outside the nightclub escalated into the shooting, a New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson told bdnews24.com.

Shahed was rushed to Jamaica Hospital after being shot in the chest but later succumbed to his wounds. The two others are receiving treatment at the hospital for bullet-wounds to the back and leg.

Shahed's body will be handed over to his family after an autopsy on Tuesday, according to the NYPD. He will be laid to rest at the Sandwip society's graveyard in New Jersey, his family has said.

Police have yet to make any arrests in connection with the incident. But they have sought assistance from locals to apprehend the assailants.

"Shahed and a few others had been attending an event a few hours ago. Some of them stopped by the nightclub on their way home," said Bashar Bhuiyan, a prominent leader of the Bangladesh diaspora.

The incident has left the entire community reeling, he added.

Shahed, the second of five brothers, looked after his father's construction business.

Five years ago, Nazmul Islam, a leader of the ruling Awami League's US wing, was beaten to death outside a nightclub in the same locality. His attackers have been sentenced to different terms in jail.