Chattogram transport workers call off strike after murder suspect’s surrender
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Sep 2019 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 03:57 PM BdST
Workers of the prime movers, trucks and trailers in Chattogram have called off the indefinite strike after the lone suspect in the murder of one of their fellows surrendered to court.
Md Masum, the foreman at a garage owned by Didarul Alam, the local member of the parliament, surrendered to a Chattogram court, hours after the Chattogram Prime Mover Truck and Trailer Sramik Union began the strike at 6am on Monday.
Masum surrendered to the court around 11:30am and appealed for bail, Chattogram District Court's OC (prosecution) Subrata Banerjee told bdnews24.com.
"The judge denied the bail appeal and sent him to jail."
Workers of trucks and trailers in Chattogram have called an indefinite strike to protest against the murder of one of their fellows in the garage that belongs to Sitakunda MP Didarul Alam.
Driver Shahjahan Saju was shot dead inside at the garage of Didarul Alam & Brothers on Wednesday.
Shahjahan had an altercation with Masum when he went to bring a battery for his vehicle from the garage, according the drivers and workers.
At one point, Masum shot Shahjahan in the tummy. His colleagues took Shahjahan to a private hospital initially and later shifted him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where he died in the evening, they said.
Abu Bakkar Siddique, the group’s general secretary, said the strike was called off as the suspect was arrested.
"Besides, the strike called from morning to evening in Chattogram by the Road Transport Workers Federation has been withdrawn.”
At least 11,000 prime movers and trailers run across the country with 6,500 of them in Chattogram, according to Siddique.
Shahida Akhter, the dead worker’s wife, filed a case with the Sitakunda Police Station against foreman Masum.
