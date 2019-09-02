Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh Television goes on air in India

Published: 02 Sep 2019 05:38 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 05:38 PM BdST

State-run broadcaster Bangladesh Television has officially launched its services in India.

“It's a historical moment,” said Information Minister Hasan Mahmud while inaugurating the broadcast from the BTV's Rampura office at 3.45pm on Monday.

"This is the first time BTV went on air in India. The people in both countries have cultural proximity. People in Bangladesh have cultural affinity, especially with Kolkata.”

The channel began its test run all across India on 9.30am on Monday and will broadcast for 24 hours, said BTV Director General SM Haroon-or-Rashid. 

