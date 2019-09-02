Autorickshaw theft suspect killed in Mymensingh ‘gunfight’
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Sep 2019 11:30 AM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 11:30 AM BdST
An autorickshaw theft suspect has died in a so-called shootout with detective police in Mymensingh.
The incident took place in Bade Kolpa area of Mymensingh city at 1:15am on Monday, said OC Shah Kamal Hossain Akanda of district detective police.
The dead man, Khalilur Rahman, 37, was a member of an inter-district autorickshaw theft ring, according to police.
Khalilur was implicated in 10 cases with Mymensingh police, including autorickshaw theft, said the police.
A detective police team carried out a night raid in Bade Kolpa area after being tipped off about the ring members conducting business in the area, said OC Shah.
“Sensing the presence of police, the ring members opened fire on them forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. At one point, the criminals fled the scene and a bullet-ridden body of Khalilur was found on the spot.”
He was taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said the OC.
Two police personnel were injured in the incident, said Shah, adding that two stolen autorickshaws along with a pipegun have been recovered from the spot.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Autorickshaw theft suspect killed in Mymensingh ‘gunfight’
- Foreign ministers of Australia, Iran, Sri Lanka to join blue economy conference in Dhaka
- ‘Aedes breeding spots’ found in half the north Dhaka houses amid dengue rampage
- Wife Minny, 23 others formally charged over Refat murder
- DNCC eviction drive sparks violent unrest in Mohammadpur
- Dhaka blast could be a prelude to bigger attacks, warns Obaidul Quader
- Rohingya ‘bandit leader’ killed in alleged gunfight with police
- IS claims responsibility for bomb blast on police in Dhaka
- Bangladesh withdrew 41 NGOs from Rohingya camps for ‘malpractices’
- Two policemen injured in Dhaka crude bomb explosion
Most Read
- We will ask ‘friend’ Bangladesh to take back its people: Assam minister on NRC
- Dhaka blast could be a prelude to bigger attacks, warns Obaidul Quader
- Wife Minny, 23 others formally charged over Refat murder
- DNCC eviction drive sparks violent unrest in Mohammadpur
- IS claims responsibility for bomb blast on police in Dhaka
- Govt retracts 2-yr medical internship proposal amid student backlash
- Bangladesh signs deal with India's Reliance Power to buy electricity
- Pakistani minister speaks against Modi. Then he gets electric shock
- Myanmar army says to punish soldiers in Rohingya atrocities probe
- Information minister rules out IS involvement in attacks on Dhaka police