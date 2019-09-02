Home > Bangladesh

Autorickshaw theft suspect killed in Mymensingh ‘gunfight’

  Mymensingh Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Sep 2019 11:30 AM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 11:30 AM BdST

An autorickshaw theft suspect has died in a so-called shootout with detective police in Mymensingh.

The incident took place in Bade Kolpa area of Mymensingh city at 1:15am on Monday, said OC Shah Kamal Hossain Akanda of district detective police.

The dead man, Khalilur Rahman, 37, was a member of an inter-district autorickshaw theft ring, according to police.

Khalilur was implicated in 10 cases with Mymensingh police, including autorickshaw theft, said the police.

A detective police team carried out a night raid in Bade Kolpa area after being tipped off about the ring members conducting business in the area, said OC Shah.

“Sensing the presence of police, the ring members opened fire on them forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. At one point, the criminals fled the scene and a bullet-ridden body of Khalilur was found on the spot.”

He was taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said the OC.

Two police personnel were injured in the incident, said Shah, adding that two stolen autorickshaws along with a pipegun have been recovered from the spot.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Dhaka set for blue economy conference

Eviction drive sparks unrest in Mohammadpur

‘Breeding spots’ in half north Dhaka houses

Quader warns of bigger terror attacks

IS claims credit for Dhaka police blast

Rohingya ‘bandit leader’ dies in ‘gunfight’

2 cops injured in  crude bomb blast

760 dengue patients in 24 hours

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.