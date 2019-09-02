Autorickshaw theft suspect killed in Mymensingh ‘gunfight’

The incident took place in Bade Kolpa area of Mymensingh city at 1:15am on Monday, said OC Shah Kamal Hossain Akanda of district detective police.

The dead man, Khalilur Rahman, 37, was a member of an inter-district autorickshaw theft ring, according to police.

Khalilur was implicated in 10 cases with Mymensingh police, including autorickshaw theft, said the police.

A detective police team carried out a night raid in Bade Kolpa area after being tipped off about the ring members conducting business in the area, said OC Shah.

“Sensing the presence of police, the ring members opened fire on them forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. At one point, the criminals fled the scene and a bullet-ridden body of Khalilur was found on the spot.”

He was taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said the OC.

Two police personnel were injured in the incident, said Shah, adding that two stolen autorickshaws along with a pipegun have been recovered from the spot.