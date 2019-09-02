Home > Bangladesh

ACC arrests shipping department’s surveyor for bribery

  Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Sep 2019 02:29 PM BdST

A surveyor of the Bangladesh Department of Shipping has been arrested for taking bribes, according to the Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC.

Mirza Saifur Rahman, the ship surveyor at the department under the Ministry of Shipping, was detained on Monday noon from his office at the BIWTA Bhaban at Dhaka’s Motijheel, said ACC spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.

A special team led by ACC Assistant Director Abdul Wadud arrested him during the raid.

After receiving a complaint against him, the team went to his office, said Wadud.  “We arrested him while he was taking Tk 200,000 in bribes from a man. He was taking bribes for approving a ship survey work.”

