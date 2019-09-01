Wife Minny, 23 others formally charged over Refat murder

The state has also appealed against her conditional bail granted by the High Court.

Barguna Sadar Police Inspector Md Humayun Kabir filed the charge-sheet in the court on Sunday, the district’s Superintendent of Police Md Maruf Hossain said in a statement.

Refat Shorif

File Photo: Police escorting Aysha Siddika Minny to the court in Barguna on July 17, 2019.

Minny, who had been the No. 1 witness in the case started by Refat’s father Dulal Shorif, is mentioned as the 7th accused in the charge-sheet while Rifat Forazi, a relative of Barguna District Council Chairman Delwar Hossain, as the No. 1 suspect.

Rifat Forazi (Right). File Photo

In Dhaka, state counsel Sufia Khatun filed the appeal against Minny’s bail with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

Vacation judges for urgent cases Justice Hasan Foez Siddique and Justice Md Nuruzzaman are expected to hear the appeal from Sept 1 to Sept 20 and Sept 21 to Oct 10 respectively.

The High Court granted Minny bail on condition that the 19-year-old must remain in the custody of her father Mozammel Hossain Kishore and not speak to the media.

Refat was hacked to death on Jun 26 on a Barguna road. A video of Minny's desperate attempts to save her husband went viral on social media. The following day, Refat’s father Dulal accused 12 people in the case over the murder.

The case took a new turn after Dulal pointed the finger at Minny.

Minny was interrogated at the Barguna police superintendent’s office on July 16. She was arrested later on that day as “initial evidence” pointed to her involvement in the killing, said SP Maruf.

A Barguna court subsequently granted police a five-day remand to quiz her. She then gave a confessional statement after being produced in court on the third day of the remand, police said.

Later, she appealed to the Senior Judicial Magistrate’s Court for withdrawal of the statement.

Her father alleged police tortured her and compelled her to give the statement. He also accused local politicians of playing a role in inclusion of Minny in the police investigation as a suspect.

A video of Aysha Siddika Minny's desperate attempts to save her husband Refat Shorif from attackers went viral on social media.

After her father-in-law expressed his suspicion over her alleged involvement in the murder, Minny said he was making “imaginary claims on being influenced by conspirators”.

She also said the “Bond 007” group led by key Refat murder suspect Sabbir Ahmed Nayon alias Nayon Bond, who was killed in a so-called gunfight with police on July 2, is “very powerful” and “trying to change the course of investigation to save themselves”.

A first-year student of Barguna Government Degree College, Minny said she could identify Nayon, Rifat and Rifat’s brother Rishan Forazi among the lead assailants.

Nayon Bond

She alleged Nayon sexually harassed her before she married Refat two months before the murder.

Refat’s father Dulal, however, said she had been married to Nayon as well but had been hiding it.

Minny protested Dulal’s statement and denied having married Nayon, but said she was forced into signing a marriage document.