Rohingya ‘bandit leader’ killed in alleged gunfight with police

The incident took place in the hills adjacent to Jadimura Rohingya Camp in upazila’s Hnila Union in the early hours of Sunday, said Teknaf Police OC Pradip Kumar Das.

Nur Mohammad, 45, was the prime suspect in the murder of local Jubo League leader Omar Faruk, according to the police.

He was also the leader of a robbery gang based in the refugee camp.

Police had arrested Nur from Uluchamari area of ​​Hnila Union on Saturday evening, said OC Pradip.

Nur confessed to stashing weapons deep in the hills during a police interrogation, Pradip told bdnews24.com.

“A police team with Nur Mohammad in tow went to the hills adjacent to Jadimura No. 27 Rohingya Camp before dawn to recover the weapons. Upon reaching the spot, Nur’s accomplices opened fire on the police forcing the law enforcers to retaliate.”

Nur’s body was found on the spot at the end of the gunfight, said the OC. Three police personnel were also injured in the incident, he added.

“He was first taken to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex and later transferred to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital where the doctor on-duty declared him dead.”

His body has been kept at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.

Police have recovered five guns, 18 bullets and 20 empty bullet shells from the spot, said the OC.