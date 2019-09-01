Home > Bangladesh

IS claims responsibility for bomb blast on police in Dhaka

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Sep 2019 10:56 AM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2019 11:38 AM BdST

Middle-East-based militant outfit Islamic State or IS has claimed responsibility for the crude bomb attack on police in Dhaka, terrorism watchdog SITE Intelligence Group said.  

Two policemen were injured in the blast that took place around 9:20 pm on Saturday in Dhaka’s Science Laboratory intersection.

One of them was escorting LGRD Minister Tazul Islam through the area.

The US-based SITE Intelligence said in a tweet on Sunday, “IS claims credit for bomb blast on police in Bangladeshi capital.”

Minister Tazul was unharmed in the incident.

Tazul told bdnews24.com that he and the others in his car thought it was either a bomb blast or a tyre burst when they heard the explosion.

Later, his chauffeur told him that police’s control room asked him to drive the minister away from the area quickly and safely, confirming that it was a bomb blast, the minister said.

SITE Intelligence had previously informed about IS’s claim of responsibility of the 2016 terrorist attack on Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan as well as another attack on the police in the capital’s Gulistan in April this year.



A case over the incident was started by Sub-Inspector Jahirul Islam as plaintiff under the Explosive Substances Act on Saturday, said New Market Police OC Atiqur Rahman. 

Police have launched a probe into the blast, he added.  

