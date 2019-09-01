DNCC eviction drive sparks violent unrest in Mohammadpur

The incident occurred during an initiative led by two DNCC executive magistrates to remove a tin-shed dwelling on the corner of a park in Block C of Taj Mahal Road on Sunday.

The house served as a kitchen for the Jame'ah Baitul Aman Minar Mosque & Islamic Centre.

The eviction drive was met with resistance from madrasa students who hurled hot water, chili powder and bricks at city corporation workers and local Awami League activists.

The situation was exacerbated when Awami League activists armed themselves with sticks and chased the agitating madrasa students in retaliation.

A madrasa student was injured in the ensuing cat-and-mouse chase after being struck by a brickbat.

The house was used to cater to 600 students, said Nazmul Islam, a student of the institution.

"We had asked for an alternative place to be allocated to us before razing the house. But no such measure was taken. No meals will be prepared this afternoon. We don't know what we will eat. And instead, the Awami League activists are hurling brickbats at us."

The commotion lasted for nearly half an hour before DNCC officials, police and locals placated the disgruntled madrasa students to bring the situation under control.

The semi-concrete structure was subsequently bulldozed around 12:30 pm.

DNCC Executive Magistrate Mohammed Sajid Anwar said that the field in Taj Mahal Road was undergoing beautification and renovation work as part of an initiative to develop parks across the capital. Almost 90 percent of the work has been completed so far.

"We have been trying to explain the matter to the madrasa committee for the last six months. We've also made a proposal to move the kitchen to a different place. But they didn't agree and so we had to carry out the demolition job today."

The executive magistrate said members of the madrasa's management committee instigated the students.

Asked about the involvement of Awami League activists in the incident, the DNCC Councillor Aleya Sarwar Daisy told reporters that none of them were carrying sticks.

"If anyone in the heat of the moment did pick up a stick, I told them not to engage in anything reprehensible since they're representing the Awami League. They immediately dropped their sticks after that. We are here to serve the public, not to commit violence."

But the activists and madrasa students clashed once again after the DNCC officials left.

They vandalised the construction materials while tearing down the make-shift office of the project's supervisors.

Jame'ah Baitul Aman Minar Mosque & Islamic Centre's President and former MP Mokbul Hossain was present at the time.

Local Ward Councillor Md Nurul Islam Ratan said, "They have looted the construction materials for the park's development work. Mokbul is hindering this work due to his ego."

"He is the president of the mosque's committee. We have told them to move since the house was built unlawfully. We even offerred to built another structure at an alternative location."

"He has also spoken to the mayor on a few occassions. But they are unwilling to listen. I don't know what will happen after today."

Mokbul on the other hand claimed that the field is not owned by the city corporation.

"We are not foolish enough to encroach on a city corporation field. This is for public works. We have been using this space since 1972. Atiq (DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam) informed me about the demolition. They have also misled the home minister about the matter."