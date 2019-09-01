‘Aedes breeding spots’ found in half the north Dhaka houses amid dengue rampage

They say they found the environment suitable for ‘mosquito breeding’ in 53.65 percent houses and structures.

The DNCC initiated a ‘combing operation’ against the Aedes larvae since Aug 25 in all households in north Dhaka following an outbreak of dengue in the country.

The DNCC officials have visited 73,815 houses and structures in 36 wards in seven days as on Aug 31 as part of the programme titled ‘Aedes mosquito destruction and special cleaning programme.’

The Aedes larvae was found in 1,540 houses and structures they visited during the drive. Also, the environment was found suitable for mosquito breeding ground in 39,599 houses and structures. Stagnant water was found in those places too.

The DNCC officials inspected 10,538 houses and structures in 36 wards in Dhaka North on Saturday. They put up stickers saying ‘Aedes larvae were found in this house/ structure’ on the 162 houses and structures where the larvae were found.

The drive against Aedes mosquito will continue in all 240,000 houses and structures in Dhaka north, said the officials.

‘Lack of awareness and responsibility’ is causing the spread of Aedes mosquito, said the officials involved in the ‘combing operation.’

Upscale neighbourhoods like Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and Uttara housed the suitable mosquito breeding grounds more, said Executive Magistrate Mohammed Sazid Anwar.

Most of the people in these neighbourhoods have a wrong notion in regard of Aedes breeding spots, he told bdnews24.com.

“Most of the houses have different home decorative items, flower pots. We found Aedes larvae in the stagnant water in flower tubs in most of the houses. Also, we found puddled water in the rooftops of many houses.”

There are multiple owners in the multistorey apartment buildings, which creates conflict on the issue of responsibility in cleaning the building. This leads to the proliferation of Aedes mosquito population in those buildings, said Executive Magistrate Sazid.

“Some of them think Aedes mosquito breeds in the drains beside the streets. In some cases, there is no coordination between the apartment owners about cleaning the building, while the Aedes mosquito continues to breed.”

The rooftop and basement in most of the houses in Uttara have suitable environment for Aedes larvae, Zulkar Nine, executive officer in DNCC Zone-1, told bdnews24.com.

“Some of them nurture a wrong notion; some of them do not pay any heed. They fail to understand that the Aedes mosquito is breeding inside their houses.”

“It’s not that our citizens are unaware. But I think they lack willingness,” Chief Health Officer Brig Gen Mominur Rahman Mamun told bdnews24.com.

“They all realise that this should be done. What they fail to understand is that it is their moral responsibility as well. Some of them have knowledge but no attitude; on the other hand, some of them have knowledge and attitude but no practice.”

The situation is changing gradually, said the chief health officer.

“Things would have been different if we started the awareness-raising activities five years ago. But we have started the work in full swing from this year. We’ll need some time but the awareness among the people will rise.”

The official death toll for the disease, confirmed by a review committee, stands at 57 this year.

But bdnews24.com tallied a total of 190 deaths, based on the reports of doctors and hospitals across Bangladesh.