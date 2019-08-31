Crude bomb explodes next to minister’s car, two policemen injured
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Aug 2019 10:43 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2019 11:53 PM BdST
A crude bomb explosion in Dhaka’s Science Laboratory area has injured two policemen. One of them was escorting LGRD Minister Tazul Islam through the area.
The blast took place around 9:20pm on Saturday.
Minister Tazul was unharmed and he later went to the hospital to visit the injured policemen, the ministry’s spokesman Mahmudul Hasan told bdnews24.com.
Shahabuddin suffered injuries to his leg while Aminul to his hand, SI Bachchu Mia at the hospital’s police camp said.
The explosion occurred when the ASI got off the police car to help Constable Aminul ease traffic congestion, Shaheduzzaman said.
Shahabuddin believes the crude bomb was hurled from a nearby footbridge, he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Number of dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours drops to one-month low of 760
- Bangladesh not worried about India’s citizenship exercise
- Pirojpur schoolgirl kills herself after sexual harassment
- Health Directorate opens probe into medical book purchase scam
- It’s not right to make Jamalpur video viral: Sultana Kamal
- Govt out to use Rohingya crisis for political gain, says BNP's Gayeshwar
- Bodies of teenage boy, girl found hanging from tree in Naogaon
- Man dies in clash between AL factions in Joypurhat
- President Hamid flies to London for eye treatment, medical check-up
- Dengue patient dies in Chattogram
Most Read
- Woman dies of dengue at Dhaka hospital
- Chinese military sends new troops into Hong Kong
- Never let Bangladesh fall into the hands of ‘the hyenas’ again: Hasina
- Crude bomb explodes next to minister’s car, two policemen injured
- India leaves nearly 2 million people off citizens' list, fate uncertain
- Medical students furious as government proposes 2-yr internship
- Three children found dead in Chandpur mosque imam’s room
- Rise of dengue in rural Bangladesh stokes fears of outbreak cycle
- Trump’s personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, steps down
- Trump Iran photo tweet raises worries about disclosure of US surveillance secrets