Home > Bangladesh

Crude bomb explodes next to minister’s car, two policemen injured

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Aug 2019 10:43 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2019 11:53 PM BdST

A crude bomb explosion in Dhaka’s Science Laboratory area has injured two policemen. One of them was escorting LGRD Minister Tazul Islam through the area.

The blast took place around 9:20pm on Saturday.

The injured – Assistant Sub-Inspector Shahabuddin and Constable Aminul – were admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Minister Tazul was unharmed and he later went to the hospital to visit the injured policemen, the ministry’s spokesman Mahmudul Hasan told bdnews24.com.

Inspector General of Police Javed Patwary and DMP Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia visited the site.

Shahabuddin suffered injuries to his leg while Aminul to his hand, SI Bachchu Mia at the hospital’s police camp said.

ASI Shahabuddin was in a team escorting the LGRD minister’s vehicle, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Shaheduzzaman said.

The explosion occurred when the ASI got off the police car to help Constable Aminul ease traffic congestion, Shaheduzzaman said.

Shahabuddin believes the crude bomb was hurled from a nearby footbridge, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Sexually harassed schoolgirl kills herself

Sultana Kamal questions spread of Jamalpur video

Health Directorate opens probe into book purchase scam

Govt using Rohingya crisis: BNP

Bodies of Naogaon youths found hanging from tree

Hamid off to London for treatment

Man dies in Joypurhat clash

Man dies in Narsingdi 'shootout'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.