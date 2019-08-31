Crude bomb explodes next to minister’s car, two policemen injured

The blast took place around 9:20pm on Saturday.

The injured – Assistant Sub-Inspector Shahabuddin and Constable Aminul – were admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Minister Tazul was unharmed and he later went to the hospital to visit the injured policemen, the ministry’s spokesman Mahmudul Hasan told bdnews24.com.

Inspector General of Police Javed Patwary and DMP Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia visited the site.

Shahabuddin suffered injuries to his leg while Aminul to his hand, SI Bachchu Mia at the hospital’s police camp said.

ASI Shahabuddin was in a team escorting the LGRD minister’s vehicle, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Shaheduzzaman said.

The explosion occurred when the ASI got off the police car to help Constable Aminul ease traffic congestion, Shaheduzzaman said.

Shahabuddin believes the crude bomb was hurled from a nearby footbridge, he added.