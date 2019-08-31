Two police land in jail on charges of home ministry’s cheque fraud
Senior Correspondent, বিডিনিউজ টোয়েন্টিফোর ডটকম
Published: 31 Aug 2019 12:41 AM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2019 12:41 AM BdST
A Dhaka court has sent two policemen to jail pending trial on charges of a Tk 3.5 million cheque fraud of the home ministry.
They are Inspector Mir Abul Kalam Azad, 54, and Assistant Sub Inspector Mostafizur Rahman of Dhaka Range police.
Ramna Police Station OC Mainul Islam told bdnews24.com the court sent them to jail on Thursday after Shafiqul Islam, an audit and accounting officer of the home ministry, started a case against them.
Inspector Azad and ASI Mostafizur deposited a cheque of the ministry to the Kakrail branch of Sonali Bank Limited forging a signature on July 24, according to the case.
When the bank officials crosschecked the signature of the cheque with the home ministry, the fraudulence came to light.
After an internal investigation, the two policemen were arrested.
An investigation is under way against the two policemen, and departmental action would be taken against them if evidence is found, according to a police official.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Never let Bangladesh fall into the hands of ‘the hyenas’ again: Hasina
- Two police land in jail on charges of home ministry’s cheque fraud
- Three children found dead in Chandpur mosque imam’s room
- Dengue menace: More patients hospitalised in August than in 19 years
- Constable beaten up by angry mob for 'sexual harassment' in Rajshahi
- Suspected pirate killed in alleged shootout with RAB in Chattogram
- Bangladesh’s bamboo-made school wins Aga Khan Award for Architecture
- China still willing to mediate Rohingya repatriation after second failed attempt
- HC seeks policy on sharing of info by police with media over investigation
- LGRD minister says he is listing DCs unaccompanied by families
Most Read
- India’s restaurants rebel against food delivery apps
- Bangladesh suspends NGO projects for ‘making’ sharp weapons for Rohingya refugees
- Plague of flies descends on Karachi
- LGRD minister listing officials unaccompanied by families in districts
- Bangladesh’s bamboo-made school wins Aga Khan Award for Architecture
- Three children found dead in Chandpur mosque imam’s room
- BIWTC staffer loses leg after bus mounts footpath in Bangla Motor
- Constable beaten up by angry mob for 'sexual harassment' in Rajshahi
- India announces series of mergers of state-run banks
- Assam on alert ahead of publication of citizenship register