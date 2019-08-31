Home > Bangladesh

Two police land in jail on charges of home ministry’s cheque fraud

  Senior Correspondent,  বিডিনিউজ টোয়েন্টিফোর ডটকম

Published: 31 Aug 2019 12:41 AM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2019 12:41 AM BdST

A Dhaka court has sent two policemen to jail pending trial on charges of a Tk 3.5 million cheque fraud of the home ministry.

They are Inspector Mir Abul Kalam Azad, 54, and Assistant Sub Inspector Mostafizur Rahman of Dhaka Range police.

Ramna Police Station OC Mainul Islam told bdnews24.com the court sent them to jail on Thursday after Shafiqul Islam, an audit and accounting officer of the home ministry, started a case against them.

Inspector Azad and ASI Mostafizur deposited a cheque of the ministry to the Kakrail branch of Sonali Bank Limited forging a signature on July 24, according to the case.

When the bank officials crosschecked the signature of the cheque with the home ministry, the fraudulence came to light.

After an internal investigation, the two policemen were arrested.

An investigation is under way against the two policemen, and departmental action would be taken against them if evidence is found, according to a police official.

