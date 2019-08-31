President Hamid flies to London for eye treatment, medical check-up
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Aug 2019 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2019 02:48 PM BdST
President Abdul Hamid has jetted off to the United Kingdom to undergo eye treatment and health check-up.
A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the head of state departed for London on Saturday.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq and Turkish Ambassador Devrim Öztürk along with other government officials saw him off at the Hazrat Shahjalal Airport.
The president will receive eye treatment in Moorfields Eye Hospital in London and undergo a health screening in Bupa Cromwell Hospital, according to his press wing.
He will return home on Sept 8.
President Hamid, 75, has been battling glaucoma for quite some time. He made regular trips to Singapore for treatment while he served as speaker in the national parliament.
