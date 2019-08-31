President Hamid flies to London for eye treatment, medical check-up

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the head of state departed for London on Saturday.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq and Turkish Ambassador Devrim Öztürk along with other government officials saw him off at the Hazrat Shahjalal Airport.

The president will receive eye treatment in Moorfields Eye Hospital in London and undergo a health screening in Bupa Cromwell Hospital, according to his press wing.

He will return home on Sept 8.

President Hamid, 75, has been battling glaucoma for quite some time. He made regular trips to Singapore for treatment while he served as speaker in the national parliament.