Pirojpur schoolgirl kills herself after sexual harassment
Pirojpur Correspondent,
Published: 31 Aug 2019 08:07 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2019 08:07 PM BdST
A schoolgirl has taken her own life following sexual harassment by a young man in Pirojpur’s Bhandaria, her family has alleged.
Police detained the 19-year-old man, Tamim Khan, after the girl, Rukaiya Rupa, died in the wee hours of Saturday.
Tamim, son of Manju Khan, stalked and harassed Rupa, a 15-year-old student of class 10 at Bhandaria Bandar Government Girls High School, on her way to and from the institution in the municipality for months, her father Ruhul Munshi said.
As Rupa continued refusing his offer for a romantic relationship, Tamim took to the internet and spread her altered photos through Messenger and threatened her to post them on Facebook, Munshi said.
Rupa informed her mother about the issue. On Friday night, the family broke the door of her room open as she was not responding to calls. She was found unconscious in the room, her father said.
She swallowed different kinds of medicines, Munshi said. The family took her to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex and she was transferred to the Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital where she died around 2:30am.
Police would take legal action after investigating the incident, Bhandaria Police Station OC SM Maksudur Rahman said.
Students of Rupa’s school demonstrated in the morning demanding exemplary punishment to Tamim.
