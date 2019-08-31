Number of dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours drops to one-month low of 760

The hospitals in the Dhaka admitted 349 patients with dengue fever while the number outside the capital was 411, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The number of hospitalised dengue patients was 1,562 on July 31. After the ongoing outbreak started in early June, Bangladesh recorded highest 2,428 patients hospitalised with dengue on Aug 7.

After Aug 21, the number of hospitalised dengue patients has gradually decreased.

Fifty-eight dengue patients were admitted in April, 193 in May, and 1,884 in June to the different hospitals across the country, according to the government.

"The number of people infected with dengue is declining, ” Professor Dr ABM Abdullah, a specialist, said.

The hospitals across Bangladesh admitted total 1,179 dengue patients last Saturday. The figure was 1,446 in the previous 24 hours.

The government has confirmed reports of 57 deaths from dengue this year, but accounts obtained by bdnews24.com of authorities and doctors of different hospitals have put the toll at 190.

About 93 percent of the dengue patients who were admitted to hospitals since the beginning of the year returned home after treatment, according to the directorate’s Health Emergency Operations Centre and Control Room.

On Saturday morning, total 4,860 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country as the total number of dengue patients hospitalised so far this year has reached 65,150.