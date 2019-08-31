Man dies in 'shootout' after arrest in Narsingdi
Narsingdi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Aug 2019 12:18 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2019 12:24 PM BdST
A man wanted for multiple crimes has been killed in a so-called shootout with police following his arrest in Narsingdi.
The incident took place in Madhobi Upazila town's Tataparha early on Saturday morning, said the district's Detective Branch of Police (DB) Sub-Inspector Abdul Gaffar.
The dead man, identified as Aulad Hossain Mithun, 35, had been implicated several cases related to murder, arms, explosives and drugs, said SI Gaffar.
Mithun and his accomplice 'Sohel' were arrested in Narayanganj's Kanchan area on Friday afternoon.
"Police launched a raid to recover illegal arms with Mithun in tow when his associates opened fire on the law enforcers. Police retaliated, forcing them to flee."
But Mithun was wounded in the gunfight and rushed to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital where doctors on duty declared him dead, according to SI Gaffar.
Two policemen were also injured in the incident. Police arrested three men identified as 'Hridoy', 22, 'Mainul', 24, and Mehedi Hassan, 25, with three guns and eight bullets at the scene.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Never let Bangladesh fall into the hands of ‘the hyenas’ again: Hasina
- Two police land in jail on charges of home ministry’s cheque fraud
- Three children found dead in Chandpur mosque imam’s room
- Dengue menace: More patients hospitalised in August than in 19 years
- Constable beaten up by angry mob for 'sexual harassment' in Rajshahi
- Suspected pirate killed in alleged shootout with RAB in Chattogram
- Bangladesh’s bamboo-made school wins Aga Khan Award for Architecture
- China still willing to mediate Rohingya repatriation after second failed attempt
- HC seeks policy on sharing of info by police with media over investigation
- LGRD minister says he is listing DCs unaccompanied by families
Most Read
- Woman dies of dengue at Dhaka hospital
- Chinese military sends new troops into Hong Kong
- Never let Bangladesh fall into the hands of ‘the hyenas’ again: Hasina
- Three children found dead in Chandpur mosque imam’s room
- Assam on alert ahead of publication of citizenship register
- India announces series of mergers of state-run banks
- Constable beaten up by angry mob for 'sexual harassment' in Rajshahi
- Trump’s personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, steps down
- India jails four Bangladeshis for 10 years over Burdwan blast
- Shakib, Taskin return for one-off Test against Afghanistan, Mustafizur rested