Man dies in 'shootout' after arrest in Narsingdi

  Narsingdi Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Aug 2019 12:18 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2019 12:24 PM BdST

A man wanted for multiple crimes has been killed in a so-called shootout with police following his arrest in Narsingdi.

The incident took place in Madhobi Upazila town's Tataparha early on Saturday morning, said the district's Detective Branch of Police (DB) Sub-Inspector Abdul Gaffar.

The dead man, identified as Aulad Hossain Mithun, 35, had been implicated several cases related to murder, arms, explosives and drugs, said SI Gaffar.

Mithun and his accomplice 'Sohel' were arrested in Narayanganj's Kanchan area on Friday afternoon.

"Police launched a raid to recover illegal arms with Mithun in tow when his associates opened fire on the law enforcers. Police retaliated, forcing them to flee."

But Mithun was wounded in the gunfight and rushed to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital where doctors on duty declared him dead, according to SI Gaffar.

Two policemen were also injured in the incident. Police arrested three men identified as 'Hridoy', 22, 'Mainul', 24, and Mehedi Hassan, 25, with three guns and eight bullets at the scene.

