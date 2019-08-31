It’s not right to make Jamalpur video viral: Sultana Kamal
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Aug 2019 07:35 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2019 07:35 PM BdST
Human rights activist Sultana Kamal has questioned the circulation of a lurid video purportedly of former Jamalpur deputy commissioner Ahmed Kabir on social media.
“Those who spread the video on social media crossed the limits of privacy,” she told reporters in response to a question at an event in Dhaka on Saturday.
“What we need to keep in mind here is that mutual relations will be based on mutual consent. When that does not happen, it goes to the point of torture,” Kamal said.
"Those who have made it viral were not decent. Ways to harass others have become a part of our culture,” the activist said.
