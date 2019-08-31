It’s not right to make Jamalpur video viral: Sultana Kamal

“Those who spread the video on social media crossed the limits of privacy,” she told reporters in response to a question at an event in Dhaka on Saturday.

The government recently made Kabir an officer on special duty, or OSD, as punishment and launched an investigation into the video that went viral on social media.

“What we need to keep in mind here is that mutual relations will be based on mutual consent. When that does not happen, it goes to the point of torture,” Kamal said.

“Women can also be in the role of the oppressor, men can also be in the role of the oppressor. But the thing is here that if there was an incident where someone had actually committed a crime, the perpetrator should be brought to justice.”

"Those who have made it viral were not decent. Ways to harass others have become a part of our culture,” the activist said.