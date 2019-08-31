Health Directorate opens probe into medical book purchase scam

Surgery textbooks with Tk 5,500 market price per copy have been bought for Tk 85,500 apiece, the report says.

The Directorate General of Health Services bought 7,950 books through two tenders spending over Tk 68 million. Those books have been sent to different medical colleges.

When contacted for comment, Director General of Health Services Professor Abul Kalam Azad told bdnews24.com that they will investigate the issue.

The government will form an investigation committee Sunday when the office opens, according to Azad.

The issue sparked huge public criticism on social media. They also criticised the government and its governance mechanism.

The news came months after the pillow scam in the Rooppur Power Plant in which there had been media reports that each pillow was bought for Tk 5,957, and its carrying cost from the shop to the building was at Tk 760.

One Alam Sheikh wrote on Facebook: “It’s dangerous than pillow theft.” Another Md Shilu wrote it’s a “grand theft”.