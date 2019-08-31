Dengue patient dies in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Aug 2019 02:30 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2019 02:30 PM BdST
A man diagnosed with the mosquito-borne dengue fever has died in Chattogram.
Badshah Mollah, 56, passed away during treatment at the port city's Park View Hospital around 5am on Saturday, Chattogram's Civil Surgeon Dr Azizur Rahman Siddique said.
Badshah, a resident of Selimpur in Chattogram's Sitakunda Upazila, was brought to the private hospital in Panchlaish on Aug 22, having initially been admitted to Chattogram Diabetic Hospital on Aug 20.
His ‘dengue NS1 antigen' test came back positive while he was also suffering from diabetes and blood pressure-related issues, said Dr Md Nurul Haider, medical officer of the disease control department at the civil surgeon's office.
Citing the 'multi-organ failure' he subsequently suffered, the medical officer said the hospital attributed Badshah's death to a combination of these ailments.
This is the first dengue-related fatal case confirmed by a government body in Chattogram.
Bangladesh has experienced a severe outbreak of the disease this year with reports of more than 50,000 people being afflicted with dengue and nearly 200 fatalities from it.
