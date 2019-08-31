Bodies of teenage boy, girl found hanging from tree in Naogaon
Naogaon Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Aug 2019 04:48 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2019 04:48 PM BdST
Police have recovered the bodies of a teenage boy and a girl hanging from a tree in Naogaon’s Patnitala Upazila on Saturday.
The authorities suspect the two died by suicide after their families rejected their romantic relationship.
The youths have been identified as Kajli Murmu,18, and Joy Hembrom, 17, both members of the ethnic minority community in Krishnapur Union's Gopinagar village.
Kajli was a 12th-grader at Nazipur Mohila Degree College and Joy a ninth grader at Patnitala High School.
Based on an initial probe, police believe that Kajli's family found out about the affair on Friday but did not approve of it, leading the teenagers to take their own lives, said OC Parimal.
The bodies were taken to Naogaon Sadar Hospital for autopsy, police said.
