Bangladesh not worried about India’s citizenship exercise: Foreign minister
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Aug 2019 09:01 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2019 09:04 PM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is not worried about the citizenship exercise in the Indian state of Assam where nearly 2 million people have been left off a citizens’ list.
Replying to a reporter’s query after a programme on Saturday, he said his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar recently conveyed to him that it’s an “internal matter” of India.
Bangladesh will not face any problem due to the National Register of Citizens of Assam, Momen said, citing Jaishankar.
India's northeastern state of Assam, after a mammoth years-long exercise to check illegal immigration from neighbouring Muslim-majority Bangladesh, released the list earlier on Saturday with 1.9 million people excluded.
Jaishankar “categorically replied that it’s entirely India’s internal matter” when Momen raised the issue in a bilateral meeting in Dhaka on Aug 20, the foreign minister said.
“There will be no problem for you,” Momen quoted Jaishankar as saying.
There are serious concerns in Bangladesh about Assam’s NRC as many fears those finally deemed illegal after completing the appeal process might be pushed into Bangladesh which is grappling with Myanmar Rohingya refugee crisis.
“No way!” was the reply of Jaishankar when Momen raised the concerns during the meeting, according to the foreign minister.
There will be events one after another and the government of Sheikh Hasina will tackle everything, he said.
“Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told us there will be emerging problems and there will be emerging solutions,” he said, in a note of optimism.
