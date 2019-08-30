Home > Bangladesh

Three children found dead in Chandpur mosque imam’s room

  Chandpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Aug 2019 08:39 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2019 08:39 PM BdST

Police have recovered the bodies of three children from the room of an imam in a mosque in Chandpur’s Matlab Upazila.

They believe the children died from “some kind of poisoning” as the room was locked from inside and there were no injury marks on the bodies, Chandpur Superintendent of Police Jihadul Kabir said on Friday afternoon.

The three dead are Purba Koladia Jama Masjid Imam Jamal Uddin’s son Abdullah Al Noman, 5, Ibrahim Patwari, 12, and Rifat Prodhania, 14.

Ibrahim and Rifat were residents of the same Upazila and studied in Bhangapar Madrasa in Matlab.

Imam Jamal left his son in the room and entered the mosque for prayers, the police officer said, citing initial investigations.

After the prayers, Jamal found his room locked from inside.

The locals broke the door down after getting no response from inside.

A doctor at Matlab Upazila Health Complex declared the three children found in the room dead.

Police are investigating the incident, the SP said, adding that their bodies bore no injury marks.

“It is initially believed that they died from some kind of poisoning,” the SP said.

